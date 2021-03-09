U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion lift ammunition cans during the Combat Fitness Test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Recruits lifted the 30 pound ammunition cans during the time limit of two minutes. During the two minutes, recruits lifted the can as many times as they could to reach the maximum points that can be earned. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6821483
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-CI314-1085
|Resolution:
|4134x2756
|Size:
|553.23 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company CFT [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT