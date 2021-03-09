U.S. Marine Corps recruit Keyshawn F. English, with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion begin waits for his buddy during the Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. English was recruited out of Fremont, Neb., with Recruiting Substation South Omaha in Bellevue, Neb. During the CFT, recruits used buddies to conduct the maneuver under fire, using them for buddy drags and carries.. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6821481
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-CI314-1052
|Resolution:
|4506x3004
|Size:
|417.49 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company CFT [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
