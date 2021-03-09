Kilo Company CFT

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Keyshawn F. English, with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion begin waits for his buddy during the Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. English was recruited out of Fremont, Neb., with Recruiting Substation South Omaha in Bellevue, Neb. During the CFT, recruits used buddies to conduct the maneuver under fire, using them for buddy drags and carries.. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

