    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Austin M. Korbe with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion begin conducts ammunition can lifts during the Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Korbe was recruited out of Keller, Texas with Recruiting Substation Arlington in Arlington, Texas. During the CFT, recruits lifted the 30 pound cans during the time limit of two minutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6821479
    VIRIN: 210903-M-CI314-1028
    Resolution: 2398x1599
    Size: 141.3 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company CFT [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD

