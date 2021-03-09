U.S. Marine Corps recruit Austin M. Korbe with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion begin conducts ammunition can lifts during the Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Korbe was recruited out of Keller, Texas with Recruiting Substation Arlington in Arlington, Texas. During the CFT, recruits lifted the 30 pound cans during the time limit of two minutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6821479 VIRIN: 210903-M-CI314-1028 Resolution: 2398x1599 Size: 141.3 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company CFT [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.