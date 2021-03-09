Kilo Company CFT

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion begin their run during the Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Recruits ran 880 yards to begin their test, simulating a movement to contact. Recruits conducted the CFT twice during recruit training, to ensure they earned the best score possible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

