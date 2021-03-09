Kilo Company CFT

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Timothy D. Leake (bottom), with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion carries recruit William M. Winchester (top) during the Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Leake was recruited out of State Center, Iowa, with Recruiting Substation Marshalltown in Marshalltown, Iowa. Winchester was recruited out of Hondo, Texas with Recruiting Substation Westlakes in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6821482
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-CI314-1073
|Resolution:
|3919x2613
|Size:
|470.11 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
