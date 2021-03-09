U.S. Marine Corps recruit Timothy D. Leake (bottom), with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion carries recruit William M. Winchester (top) during the Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Leake was recruited out of State Center, Iowa, with Recruiting Substation Marshalltown in Marshalltown, Iowa. Winchester was recruited out of Hondo, Texas with Recruiting Substation Westlakes in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6821482 VIRIN: 210903-M-CI314-1073 Resolution: 3919x2613 Size: 470.11 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company CFT [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.