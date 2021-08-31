Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Iceland [Image 7 of 7]

    Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    131st and 509th Bomb Wing crew chiefs perform post-flight maintenance on B-2 Spirit bombers Aug. 31, 2021, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland. Training with allies, partners and other U.S. Air Force units builds strategic relationships that are critical for timely and coordinated responses when needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    B-2A Spirit

    crew chief
    Total force Integration
    509th Bomb Wing
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber
    Bomber Task Force Europe

