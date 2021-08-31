Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Iceland

131st and 509th Bomb Wing crew chiefs prepare to launch a B-2 Spirit bomber as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 31, 2021. U.S. forces enjoy mutually beneficial military cooperation with Nordic allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, continually coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

