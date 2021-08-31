Three B-2 Spirit bombers prepare to take off as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 31, 2021. Training with allies, partners and other U.S. Air Force units builds strategic relationships that are critical for timely and coordinated responses when needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021
Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
This work, Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Iceland, by MSgt John Hillier