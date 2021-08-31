Three B-2 Spirit bombers taxi into place on the flight line following a flight Aug. 31, 2021, as part of the stealth bomber’s first Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland. Operations out of the Arctic region allows the world’s only stealth bomber fleet to be ready for any mission, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 10:02 Photo ID: 6820964 VIRIN: 210831-Z-ZJ131-1010 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 1.77 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Iceland [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.