Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Iceland

131st and 509th Bomb Wing crew chiefs prepare to launch three B-2 Spirit bombers Aug. 31, 2021, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland. The total force exercise demonstrates U.S. capability for bomber agile combat employment and demonstrates America’s commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)
