210904-N-LK647-0130 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 4, 2021) Personnel Specialist Chief Anthony Birtel scrapes a baking sheet during the Chief's Mess pizza dinner aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 4, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

