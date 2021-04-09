210904-N-LK647-0039 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 4, 2021) Chief Culinary Specialist Gerald Foxworth turns on lights to prepare for the Chief's Mess pizza dinner aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 4, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

Date Taken: 09.04.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN