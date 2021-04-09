210904-N-LK647-0164 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 4, 2021) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Brandon Spears serves crewmembers food during the Chief's Mess pizza dinner aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 4, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 03:51
|Photo ID:
|6820720
|VIRIN:
|210904-N-LK647-0164
|Resolution:
|3695x2639
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
