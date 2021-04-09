210904-N-LK647-0103 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 4, 2021) Chief Machinist Mate Adam M. Veitch, left, and Chief Boatswain's Mate Guillermo Laing troubleshoot the dishwashing machine during the Chief's Mess pizza dinner aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 4, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

