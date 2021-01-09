Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes

A cell phone linked to the AERONet system displays the real-time locations of personnel, vehicles and aircraft during the Colombian-led exercise Ángel de los Andes outside of Rionegro, Colombia, September 1, 2021. AERONet is a network of systems and equipment that provides real-time force tracking, command and control and ISR capabilities, enabling the constant connectivity critical to search and rescue interoperability when conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations alongside our partners in the Americas. Operators on the ground use the devices to link rescue personnel, AERONet-enabled aircraft and command and control elements to improve speed and accuracy in search and rescue missions and, ultimately, save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New)

