Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes

A protective case containing AERONet hardware is prepared for use in a hangar during the Colombian-led exercise Ángel de los Andes outside of Rionegro, Colombia, September 1, 2021. AERONet is a network of systems and equipment that provides real-time force tracking, command and control and ISR capabilities, enabling the constant connectivity critical to search and rescue interoperability when conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations alongside our partners in the Americas. The cases are compact and mobile, allowing for rapid installation and deployment onto aircraft that have been outfitted with AERONet antennas and wiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New)

