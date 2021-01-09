Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes [Image 2 of 6]

    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Protective cases containing AERONet hardware are prepared for use in a hangar during the Colombian-led exercise Ángel de los Andes outside of Rionegro, Colombia, September 1, 2021. AERONet is a network of systems and equipment that provides real-time force tracking, command and control and ISR capabilities, enabling the constant connectivity critical to search and rescue interoperability when conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations alongside our partners in the Americas. The cases are compact and mobile, allowing for rapid installation and deployment onto aircraft that have been outfitted with AERONet antennas and wiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6819638
    VIRIN: 210901-F-AT671-004
    Resolution: 8303x5535
    Size: 16.54 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes
    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes
    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes
    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes
    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes
    Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    de
    Angel
    los
    2021
    Andes
    ADLA21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT