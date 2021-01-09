Command and Control System AERONet is implemented at Ángel de los Andes

A Colombian Air Force C-208B aircraft outfitted with small AERONet antennas is parked on the flightline during the Colombian-led exercise Ángel de los Andes outside of Rionegro, Colombia, September 1, 2021. AERONet is a network of systems and equipment that provides real-time force tracking, command and control and ISR capabilities, enabling the constant connectivity critical to search and rescue interoperability when conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations alongside our partners in the Americas. The size and shape of these antennas are optimized to cause minimal change to the aircraft’s aerodynamics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New)

