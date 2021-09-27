AERONet Enhances Command and Control at Angel de los Andes

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New | A cell phone linked to the AERONet system displays the real-time locations of...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New | A cell phone linked to the AERONet system displays the real-time locations of personnel, vehicles and aircraft during the Colombian-led exercise Ángel de los Andes outside of Rionegro, Colombia, September 1, 2021. AERONet is a network of systems and equipment that provides real-time force tracking, command and control and ISR capabilities, enabling the constant connectivity critical to search and rescue interoperability when conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations alongside our partners in the Americas. Operators on the ground use the devices to link rescue personnel, AERONet-enabled aircraft and command and control elements to improve speed and accuracy in search and rescue missions and, ultimately, save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, Ariz. -- On December 4, 2020, United States Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Charles Q. Brown released his action orders to embrace the “Accelerate Change or Lose” strategy. This sparked the innovative minds of thousands of Airmen and inspired the future of our force.



AERONet is just one of these innovative changes. Primarily focusing on providing real-time force tracking, command and control, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, AERONet enables the constant connectivity critical to search and rescue interoperability when conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations. This capability has already seen use throughout the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility.



“AERONet was fielded at the Colombian-led HA/DR exercise, Angel de los Andes, as a proof of concept to demonstrate a multi-national common operating picture during simulated HA/DR operations,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Lucas Connolly, a Latin American foreign area officer. “AERONet was successful in demonstrating a rapid deployment capability onto partner nation aircraft to include Colombian Air Force UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and Cessna 208 Caravan utility aircraft.”



So why is this different from other command and control assets already in use? AERONet is a tactical IP-based interoperable radio solution that delivers low-cost, commercial off the shelf command and control capabilities. Meaning this capability is available right now at a budget friendly cost.



“AERONet provides a low-cost solution for different countries, agencies and organizations to use internet protocol based radios to connect networks together so that we can quickly communicate and get information where we need it,” explained 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander Maj. Gen. Barry Cornish. “Developing a standardized communication capability between all platforms is key to getting aid and comfort to the people who are in need and can't afford to wait.



Through the use of mobile devices, operators on the ground link rescue personnel, AERONet-enabled aircraft and command and control elements to improve speed and accuracy in search and rescue missions and, ultimately, save lives.



These systems are compact and mobile, allowing for little to no impact to ground forces and rapid installation and deployment onto aircraft outfitted with AERONet antennas and wiring. The size and shape of antennas installed are optimized to cause minimal change to the aircraft’s aerodynamics.



So far AERONet has been implemented in Colombia and Belize. AFSOUTH and SOUTHCOM personnel are working together to spread this capability throughout the Caribbean and Central America.