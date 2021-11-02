South Carolina National Guard medics administer COVID-19 vaccinations

U.S. Army Sgt. Sammuel Guyton, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic, assisted healthcare professionals in the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to civilians in Georgetown, South Carolina Feb. 11, 2021. U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

