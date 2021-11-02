Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard medics administer COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 1 of 8]

    South Carolina National Guard medics administer COVID-19 vaccinations

    GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sammuel Guyton, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic, assisted healthcare professionals in the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to civilians in Georgetown, South Carolina Feb. 11, 2021. U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 08:04
    Location: GEORGETOWN, SC, US 
    This work, South Carolina National Guard medics administer COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccination
    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Tidelands Health

