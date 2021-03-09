U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard prepare to depart for Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021, to support the Louisiana National Guard in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The South Carolina National Guard sent approximately 190 Soldiers from engineer units, military police, and transportation. The types of missions the South Carolina National Guard is expected to conduct include debris clearance and removal, transportation of supplies, security support, and other logistical support. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 08:05 Photo ID: 6819496 VIRIN: 210903-Z-XY000-0005 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 154.99 KB Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina National Guard prepares to support Louisiana [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.