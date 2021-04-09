Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard prepares to support Louisiana

    South Carolina National Guard prepares to support Louisiana

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard prepare to depart for Louisiana, Sept. 4, 2021, to support the Louisiana National Guard in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The South Carolina National Guard sent approximately 190 Soldiers from engineer units, military police, and transportation. The types of missions the South Carolina National Guard is expected to conduct include debris clearance and removal, transportation of supplies, security support, and other logistical support. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    hurricane ida
    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    hurricane response

