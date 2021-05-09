South Carolina National Guard to support health care facilities

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder | U.S. Army Sgt. Sammuel Guyton, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder | U.S. Army Sgt. Sammuel Guyton, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic, assisted healthcare professionals in the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to civilians in Georgetown, South Carolina Feb. 11, 2021. U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina National Guard was requested to assist with administering the COVID-19 vaccination and provide patient care at multiple health care facilities throughout the state, scheduled to begin Sept. 7, 2021.



"This request for support is no different than the capabilities and assistance the South Carolina National Guard has been providing to the health care system since March 2020," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina.



U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state.