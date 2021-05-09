Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard to support health care facilities

    South Carolina National Guard medics administer COVID-19 vaccinations

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sammuel Guyton, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Story by Capt. Jessica Donnelly 

    South Carolina National Guard

    COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina National Guard was requested to assist with administering the COVID-19 vaccination and provide patient care at multiple health care facilities throughout the state, scheduled to begin Sept. 7, 2021.

    "This request for support is no different than the capabilities and assistance the South Carolina National Guard has been providing to the health care system since March 2020," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina.

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state.

