Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response [Image 4 of 4]

    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2019

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Kaelke 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    An Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier stands alongside a convoy heading for Louisiana, Sep. 2, 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard mobilized roughly 500 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Louisiana to support the Hurricane Ida relief effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2019
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6819186
    VIRIN: 210903-Z-XT767-001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    137th Special Operations Wing mobilizes for Hurricane Ida response
    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response
    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response
    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OKNG
    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma
    137 SOW
    OKIda
    TFOKLAHOMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT