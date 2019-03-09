137th Special Operations Wing mobilizes for Hurricane Ida response

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Megan Yockel, left, a security forces specialist with the 137th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, Oklahoma National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Airman Layni Baldwin, right, a services Airman with the 137th Special Operations Force Support Squadron, Oklahoma National Guard, board a bus departing to Louisiana in support of the Hurricane Ida relief effort at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Sep. 1. 2021. Airmen from multiple Squadrons at the 137th Special Operations Wing volunteered in the joint effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)

