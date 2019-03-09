Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response [Image 2 of 4]

    Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2019

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Kaelke 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justine Traspena, a material handler with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma National Guard, departs Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City for Louisiana in support of the Hurricane Ida relief effort, Sep. 1, 2021. Airmen from multiple squadrons at the 137th Special Operations Wing volunteered in the joint effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2019
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 13:49
    Location: LA, US
    TAGS

    OKNG
    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma
    137SOW
    OKIda
    TFOKLAHOMA

