Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justine Traspena, a material handler with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma National Guard, departs Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City for Louisiana in support of the Hurricane Ida relief effort, Sep. 1, 2021. Airmen from multiple squadrons at the 137th Special Operations Wing volunteered in the joint effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)

