Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response

Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers in a convoy await instructions outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sep. 3, 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard mobilized roughly 500 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Louisiana to support the Hurricane Ida relief effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6819185
|VIRIN:
|210903-Z-XT767-003
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
