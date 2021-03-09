GONZALES, La. — More than 300 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have arrived in Louisiana and began operations to support the Hurricane Ida relief effort as of Sept. 3, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.



“It just shows how Guardsmen are willing to help when they’re asked,” said Maj. Montana Dugger, deputy commander of Task Force Oklahoma. “When the call was made, Soldiers and Airmen from all over Oklahoma dropped whatever they were doing— many with 24 hours or less notice, and got their families prepared that they were leaving, and got their gear packed and they were ready to go.”



Within 48 hours of Louisiana’s request for aid, around 500 Army and Air Guardsmen from Oklahoma volunteered to respond to the ongoing situation in Louisiana, with most arriving by Wednesday.



Oklahoma is one of 11 states which have sent more than 5,400 Guardsmen to assist during Louisiana’s hour of need. The support these states are giving includes handing out food and water, providing security, and clearing roads of debris, among other tasks.



Staff Sgt. David Lamb, an avionics supervisor with Bravo Company 834th, 90th Troop Command, said the Soldiers and Airmen of Task Force Oklahoma are happy to help their fellow neighbors.



“This is part of why I’m in the military, and part of my job in the National Guard,” Lamb said. “It fulfills us, it gives us a sense of accomplishment.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 13:48 Story ID: 404554 Location: LA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida response, by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.