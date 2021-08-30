Airman 1st Class Joshua Sandoval, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation support operator, displays his patch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. After every vehicle movement of evacuees, 86th VRS Airmen sanitize buses to prepare for the next movement of passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:43 Photo ID: 6819030 VIRIN: 210830-F-PJ020-2049 Resolution: 4393x2923 Size: 1.4 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th VRS keeps OAR rolling [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.