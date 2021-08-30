86th VRS keeps OAR rolling

Airman 1st Class Joshua Sandoval, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation support operator, displays his patch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. After every vehicle movement of evacuees, 86th VRS Airmen sanitize buses to prepare for the next movement of passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 07:43
|Photo ID:
|6819030
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-PJ020-2049
|Resolution:
|4393x2923
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
