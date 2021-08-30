Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th VRS keeps OAR rolling [Image 1 of 5]

    86th VRS keeps OAR rolling

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A bus rests at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Buses transport evacuees to various places on the base during Operation Allies Refuge, including pods, the Joint Mobility Processing Center, and the flightline upon departure/arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

