86th VRS keeps OAR rolling

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Dredge, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron central dispatcher, left, distributes keys and communication devices to Senior Airman Kevin Souriyanyono, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle dispatcher, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. The 86th VRS has enlisted help from various Logistics Readiness Squadrons around the European Theater to assist in Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

