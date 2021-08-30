U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Dredge, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron central dispatcher, left, distributes keys and communication devices to Senior Airman Kevin Souriyanyono, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle dispatcher, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. The 86th VRS has enlisted help from various Logistics Readiness Squadrons around the European Theater to assist in Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 07:43
|Photo ID:
|6819029
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-PJ020-2036
|Resolution:
|3150x2096
|Size:
|670.41 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th VRS keeps OAR rolling [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
