U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Dredge, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron central dispatcher, far left, distributes keys and communications devices to members and augmentees of the 86th VRS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. The 86th VRS moved over 70,000 passengers in August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 07:43
|Photo ID:
|6819028
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-PJ020-2034
|Resolution:
|4397x2926
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, SN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th VRS keeps OAR rolling [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
