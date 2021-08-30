U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Dredge, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron central dispatcher, left, monitors bus dispatches with Major Amanda Femano, 86th VRS commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Dispatchers provide the communications necessary to facilitate transport for evacuees to different locations on base during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:43 Photo ID: 6819031 VIRIN: 210830-F-PJ020-2052 Resolution: 5221x3474 Size: 1.49 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th VRS keeps OAR rolling [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.