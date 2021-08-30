210830-N-PC065-3158



CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 30, 2021) An NH90 NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH), attached to the Royal Netherlands Navy, flies alongside the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in the Caribbean Sea, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6818588 VIRIN: 210830-N-PC065-3158 Resolution: 3995x2663 Size: 806.19 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dutch Helicopter Flies Alongside USS Arlington [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.