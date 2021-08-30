MH-60S Sea Hawk Prepares to Land on USS Billings

210830-N-PC065-3063

CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 30, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), prepares to land on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Caribbean Sea, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington and Billings are deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

