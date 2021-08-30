Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MH-60S Sea Hawk Prepares to Land on USS Billings [Image 3 of 5]

    MH-60S Sea Hawk Prepares to Land on USS Billings

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210830-N-PC065-3063
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 30, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), prepares to land on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Caribbean Sea, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington and Billings are deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6818587
    VIRIN: 210830-N-PC065-3063
    Resolution: 4285x6427
    Size: 737.62 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60S Sea Hawk Prepares to Land on USS Billings [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    JTFHAITI-2021

