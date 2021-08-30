Dutch Helicopter Lands on USS Arlington

210830-N-PC065-3044

CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 30, 2021) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) sails off the coast of Haiti with an NH90 NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH), left, attached to the Royal Netherlands Navy, and a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 on the flight deck, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

