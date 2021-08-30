Dutch Helicopter Lands on USS Arlington

210830-N-PC065-3043
CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 30, 2021) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) sails off the coast of Haiti with an NH90 NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH), attached to the Royal Netherlands Navy, on the flight deck, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
