Dutch Ship Supports Humanitarian Mission in Haiti

CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 30, 2021) The Holland-class offshore patrol vessel HNLMS Holland (P840) sails near the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in the Caribbean Sea in support of a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) humanitarian mission, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

