447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training

Army Soldiers from the 177th Armor Brigade role play as displaced civilians during a training exercise with the 447th Military Police Company, Sept. 2, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The 447th MPs, based in North Canton, Ohio, went through the training as part of the unit's mobilization for deployment. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

