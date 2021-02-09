447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training

An Army Observer, Trainer/Coach (OCT) with 3rd Battalion, 315th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 177th Armor Brigade, gives a class on in-processing personnel to Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, Sept. 2, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The 447th MP Co., based in North Canton, Ohio, received the training during the unit's mobilization at CSJFTC. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

