447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training

Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio, strap on riot control gear before beginning a training exercise, Sept. 2, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The 447th MP Co. mobilized at CSJFTC for an upcoming deployment. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

