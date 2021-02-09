Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training [Image 6 of 18]

    447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio, listen during a class on individual in-processing, Sept. 2, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The 447th MP Co., based in North Canton, Ohio, received the training during the unit's mobilization for an upcoming deployment. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6818454
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-LW032-044
    Resolution: 5849x3899
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    Camp Shelby
    training
    Displaced Civilians
    447th MP

