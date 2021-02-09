Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training [Image 8 of 18]

    447th MPs Conduct Displaced Civilians Training

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Army Soldiers from the 177th Armor Brigade role play as displaced civilians during a training exercise with the 447th Military Police Company, Sept. 2, 2021, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The 447th MP Co., based in North Canton, Ohio, went through the training as part of the unit's mobilization for a future mission. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6818456
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-LW032-048
    Resolution: 6273x4182
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    Camp Shelby
    training
    Displaced Civilians
    447th MP

