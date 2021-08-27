Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility [Image 6 of 6]

    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonard Bond, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, after it landed on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The 726th AMS, a partner unit to the 52nd Fighter Wing on Spangdahlem AB, supports a wide range of cargo and passenger aircraft transitioning through the installation for missions and contingencies throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AMC
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation

