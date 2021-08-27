U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonard Bond, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, after it landed on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The 726th AMS, a partner unit to the 52nd Fighter Wing on Spangdahlem AB, supports a wide range of cargo and passenger aircraft transitioning through the installation for missions and contingencies throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:41
|Photo ID:
|6817822
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-LH638-1139
|Resolution:
|6637x4425
|Size:
|14.42 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
