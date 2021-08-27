52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonard Bond, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, after it landed on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The 726th AMS, a partner unit to the 52nd Fighter Wing on Spangdahlem AB, supports a wide range of cargo and passenger aircraft transitioning through the installation for missions and contingencies throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

