52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, prepares to land on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, near a row of parked Air Mobility Command cargo aircraft Aug. 27, 2021. In support of contingency mission overflow from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, the 52nd Operations Support Squadron as well as 726th Air Mobility Squadron transitioned to 24-hour airfield operations and employed contingency parking plans to accommodate increased heavy airlift presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

