U.S. Air Force crew members board a Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB supports both combat Air Force missions and air mobility missions with one flight line to maintain postured forces ready to support mission or contingency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:41
|Photo ID:
|6817821
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-LH638-1171
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.68 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
