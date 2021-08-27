Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility [Image 2 of 6]

    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, lands on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB supports both combat Air Force missions and air mobility missions with one flight line to maintain postured forces ready to support mission or contingency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:41
    Photo ID: 6817818
    VIRIN: 210827-F-LH638-1067
    Resolution: 3596x2397
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility
    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility
    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility
    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility
    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility
    52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AMC
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT