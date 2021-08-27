52nd OSS, 726th AMS demonstrate power, flexibility

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonard Bond, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, waits to marshal a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, after it landed on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The C-17, the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force, is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:41
|Photo ID:
|6817820
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-LH638-1108
|Resolution:
|6709x4473
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
