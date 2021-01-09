Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home

    LISBON, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, N.D., and Vietnam War veterans Bob Cooper, U.S. Navy, left, and Roger Roles, U.S. Air Force, pose next to a new U.S. Air Force commemorative B-25 propeller display as it is being installed on the grounds of the veterans home Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Installing the display are clockwise from left to right Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walberg, 119th Wing, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, the N.D. National Guard state senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas, the N.D. Air National Guard state command chief, and Shawn Mcleod, the veterans home maintenance supervisor. The National Guard members are working as volunteers on the project. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home [Image 5 of 5], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Veterans
    Lisbon
    National Guard
    NDARNG

