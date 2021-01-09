Residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, N.D., and Vietnam War veterans Bob Cooper, U.S. Navy, left, and Roger Roles, U.S. Air Force, pose next to a new U.S. Air Force commemorative B-25 propeller display as it is being installed on the grounds of the veterans home Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Installing the display are clockwise from left to right Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walberg, 119th Wing, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, the N.D. National Guard state senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas, the N.D. Air National Guard state command chief, and Shawn Mcleod, the veterans home maintenance supervisor. The National Guard members are working as volunteers on the project. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 11:53 Photo ID: 6815211 VIRIN: 210901-Z-WA217-1041 Resolution: 3016x4528 Size: 8.09 MB Location: LISBON, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home [Image 5 of 5], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.