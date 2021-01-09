Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home

    LISBON, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    From left to right Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, the N.D. National Guard state senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas, the N.D. Air National Guard state command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walberg, 119th Wing, assemble a new U.S. Air Force commemorative B-25 propeller display on the grounds of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, N.D., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6815207
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-WA217-1020
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: LISBON, ND, US 
    TAGS

    ANG
    Veterans
    Lisbon
    National Guard
    NDARNG

