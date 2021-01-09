From left to right Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, the N.D. National Guard state senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas, the N.D. Air National Guard state command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walberg, 119th Wing, assemble a new U.S. Air Force commemorative B-25 propeller display on the grounds of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, N.D., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 11:53 Photo ID: 6815207 VIRIN: 210901-Z-WA217-1020 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 7.43 MB Location: LISBON, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home [Image 5 of 5], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.